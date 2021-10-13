180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $327.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.36. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

