180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

