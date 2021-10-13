180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.