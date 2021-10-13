1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. 17,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

