$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

