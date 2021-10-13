$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.59. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

BCC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.