2,586 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

