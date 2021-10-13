$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.34 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $421.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.06 and its 200-day moving average is $435.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

