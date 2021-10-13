3,633 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,891,000 after buying an additional 694,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 121,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

