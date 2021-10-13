36,530 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.