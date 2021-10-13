3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,634 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

