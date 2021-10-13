$499.49 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $499.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.62 million and the lowest is $493.30 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.