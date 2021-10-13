$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 71,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,664,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $26.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

