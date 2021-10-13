50,000 Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000.

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

