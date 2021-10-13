51,939 Shares in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 303.7% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 61.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MYFW stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.