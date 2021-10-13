53,458 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 227.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ondas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $397.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

