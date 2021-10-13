73,300 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

