8,071 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.