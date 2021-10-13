888 (LON:888) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.30

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.30 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 405.49 ($5.30). 888 shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 1,032,960 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on 888. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 888 from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

