Abbott Laboratories Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by 35.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.