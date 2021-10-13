AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 144.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 505,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 966.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

