Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE AGD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,060. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

