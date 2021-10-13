Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,908. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

