ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $30.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 16,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

