Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.19. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,139. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

