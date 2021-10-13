Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) Shares Down 1%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Ace Global Business Acquisition alerts:

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,088,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.