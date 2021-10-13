Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

