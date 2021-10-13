Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,407 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. 152,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,505. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

