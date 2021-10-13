Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) shot up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AELTF)

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

