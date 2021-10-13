Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $10,486,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 193,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

