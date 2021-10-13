AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AdvanSix stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

