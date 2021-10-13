Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

HCCI stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

