Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

