Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $420.42 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

