Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

