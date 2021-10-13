Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 375 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

