Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,804 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.