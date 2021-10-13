AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 172,953 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

