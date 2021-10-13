AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of AGLNF opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

