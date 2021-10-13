Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €131.27 ($154.43).

EPA AIR opened at €113.24 ($133.22) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.42.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

