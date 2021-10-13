Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Market Cap of $190.50 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $190.50 million and $27.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00207043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00122614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00126765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002450 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

