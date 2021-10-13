Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alector by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 131,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALEC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,243. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

