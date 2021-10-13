Algert Global LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.01. 1,361,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,634,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

