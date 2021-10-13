Algert Global LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stride by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

