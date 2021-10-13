Algert Global LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $762.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $824.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $783.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

