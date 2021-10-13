Algert Global LLC Sells 493 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,472. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

