Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE AQN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.52. 4,154,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$18.10 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$548.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

