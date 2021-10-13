Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Natixis’ 5th Largest Position

Natixis trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,897,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 721,541 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 3.9% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $883,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.39. 333,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,173,789. The firm has a market cap of $452.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

