Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 308.0% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.