Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.50

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.50 and traded as high as C$48.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$47.22, with a volume of 14,822 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.