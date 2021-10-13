Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.50

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.50 and traded as high as C$48.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$47.22, with a volume of 14,822 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total transaction of C$10,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,584,147.20. Also, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total value of C$1,136,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,690,450 shares in the company, valued at C$761,520,300.30.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

